Hey, I'm Party Bot & I help find the best parties happening near you. 🎉

Hey there stranger, looking for some party tips?

Nom nom nom. The Party with a Local community feeds me with events.

Chat to me on messenger!

learn more

Join the party!

Free on the App Store Free on the Play Store

Features

The features that make Party Bot the only bot you'll ever want to party with!!

Community Curated

Party Bot shares great upcoming events which are curated by real (human) locals from the Party with a Local community - locals who know all the best parties happening (and want to meet people to go with).

24/7 Party Support

Party Bot is always online and available. So whenever you have to urge to party or are curious what great events are coming up on the weekend, or if you’re just feeling lonely - Party Bot is always there for you.

Weekly Party Broadcasts

Tired of searching for events to go to? Party Bot can send you a Party Broadcast with curated events in your city once per week - to make sure you’re always up to date with the best happenings!

Top Cities

Party Bot currently supports Weekly Party Broadcasts for the following cities: Amsterdam, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris & São Paulo (more coming soon). These are the cities that are most active on Party with a Local. Want your city added?

Platforms

Party Bot is currently available on Facebook Messenger. We’d like to add it to other chat platforms soon. Let us know if you’d like to see Party Bot on another platform here.